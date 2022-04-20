Covid positive youth commits suicide in Lucknow PGI

Lucknow: The scare of corona drove a young patient to end his life by suicide at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here on Thursday.

Kamal Kishore, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis, had tested positive for coronavirus on April 16 and was admitted to Rajdhani Corona Hospital in the SGPGIMS on April 18.

Around noon on Friday, when washrooms were empty on the fourth floor, he jumped out through a window.

He was taken immediately to the emergency and a trauma team was rushed to revive him, but he had died by then.

A statement from the SGPGIMS said that the body had been handed over to police.

--IANS