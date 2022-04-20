Covid positive Vijayan, Chandy stable

Thiruvananthapuram: The health condition of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his predecessor senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who had both tested Covid positive, was stable, said health officials on Friday.



Both tested Covid positive on Thursday and were admitted in two different hospitals,.

While Vijayan admitted at the Kozhikode Medical College is being monitored by a seven-member medical team, Chandy is admitted at a private hospital in the state capital.

A source told that Chandy was cheerful, reading newspapers and watching TV in his room with his son giving him company.

While Vijayan was at his home turf in Kannur, when his daughter and son-in-law first turned positive, he after tested positive on Thursday and got himself admitted to the state-run Medical College hospital at Kozhikode.

In Chandy's case, though he was down with fever for the past two days and was under observation at his home here, it was late Thursday night after the district medical officer came home and recommended that he be moved to a hospital, he was admitted to a private hospital.

While Vijayan had taken the first dose of the vaccine jab, Chandy had not gone for it.

