Covid Positive Cases Nosedive To 589 In U'khand, 38 Deaths Stir Alarm Bells









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On June 3, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,32,067 on Thursday at 7.30 PM as 589 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,97,122 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 22,530. The state's toll shot up to 6,573 as 31(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 38 deaths were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,842. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 3,354. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 89.48%, but it was much below the pan-India average of 92.09%, 97.10% in UP, its parent State and 98.14% in not-too-distant Gurugram. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 136 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 104, 75 and 70 respectively. (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 167 fresh infections were detected till 7.00 PM in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures. Moreover, this puts Haridwar ahead of all the districts of Uttarakhand in new Covid cases). That apart, 50 cases were detected in Chamoli, 46 Almora, 22 Pithoragarh, 21 each in Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi, 17 Bageshwar, 13 Rudraprayag, 12 Pauri Garhwal and 2 in Champawat.





