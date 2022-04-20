Covid Positive Cases In U'khand Show A Declining Trend, Mortality Rate Remains High

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 55,347 on Monday as 296 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 47,306 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,976. The state's toll rose to 762 as fifteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 303. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 664. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 85.47 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 108 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Champawat, Haridwar, Uttarkashi and Almora followed with 31, 31, 26, 23 and 19 cases respectively. That apart, 16 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 12 Pauri Garhwal, 10 Pithoragarh, 9 Chamoli, 6 Rudraprayag, 4 Bageshwar and 1 in Tehri Garhwal.

