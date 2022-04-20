COVID Patients In UP Near 3000, Recovery Rate Goes Up To 36.37%

Lucknow: The number of positive Novel Coronavirus patients were set to reach the 3000 mark in Uttar Pradesh as on Wednesday, the cases reached 2969, spreading out in 66 districts.

However, the number of active patients in the state has reached 1831, with 1080 patients recovered so far. The death toll has gone up to 58, with two fresh deaths.

State Principle Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here on Wednesday that the recovery rate of positive patients in the state was at 36.37 per cent, when the national average was just 28.71 per cent. He said the state has also crossed one lakh tests on Tuesday and a total of 1,05501 Covid tests, both in public and private sectors, have been done so far. 'On Tuesday, 4469 tests were done at 20 labs in the state. Besides, 1247 samples were tested in 259 pools, in which 19 were found positive ," he added. Meanwhile, the official briefed the media about the new Ordinance approved by the State Cabinet on Coronavirus pandemic to protect the corona warriors and to punish those who are violating the norms of lockdown and spreading the virus.

Mr Prasad said that if a person intentionally tried to spread the virus and in which any person died, then the accused could be awarded life term along with Rs five lakh fine.

Besides, spreading of the Coronavirus could also punish a person to 10 years jail and Rs five lakh fine. All the clause of punishment in the Ordinance, to be known as UP Epidemic Disease Control Act 2020, has been made non-bailable and a cognizable offence. 'The prime motive to bring this stringent Ordinance is to prevent the people from running away from treatment and to protect the Corona warriors from the violence of these anti-social elements," he added. UNI