Covid In U'khand: Nothing To Congratulate As 122 More Lives Lost In A Day









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 24, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,15,590 on Monday at 6.30 PM as 2,071 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,54,654 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 49,579. The state's toll shot up to 5,927 as 95 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 122 died today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,430. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 7,051. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 80.69%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 88.69%. Tiny U'khand furthermore lags way behind the sprawling UP, variously dubbed by critics as the most unmanageable State of the country, where the recovery rate is 93.2% (Kudos to the resolute leadership of Yogi Adityanath). District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 423 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, and Nainital followed with 355, 264 and 223 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 5.00 PM 317 fresh infections were detected in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 175 cases were detected in Chamoli, 164 Pauri Garhwal, 114 Rudraprayag, 85 Uttarkashi, 82 Almora, 64 Pithoragarh, 48 Tehri Garhwal, 42 Champawat and 32 in Bageshwar.





