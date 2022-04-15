Covid in Delhi: Home isolation cases rise by 48%

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in the daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi and the positivity rate exceeding two per cent, the number of home isolation cases here has increased by nearly 48 per cent in the past one week, according to official data.

On Thursday, the number of home isolation cases stood at 574, while 325 new coronavirus cases were reported with a positivity of 2.39 per cent.

The daily cases have been rising in the last few days, while the positivity rate here has been recorded at over one per cent since April 4, when it was 1.34 per cent.

As the COVID positivity rate in the national capital has increased from 0.57 per cent on April 1 to 2.39 per cent on April 14, the number of cases of home isolation has increased in the past one week.

As per the data shared by the city health department officials, on April 8, the city had reported 146 cases with a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent and 388 patients were under home isolation.

There has been a steady increase in the number of home isolation cases during this period, which increased to 574 on 14 April. On 11 April this figure was 447 and on 13 April it was 504. There has been an increase of about 48 percent in this period. Home isolation cases in the last one week.

Doctors on Tuesday said it was “not a state of panic” as the number of daily cases was still low, but cautioned against leaving the guard.

Many doctors had also said that very few people are going for COVID test after the onset of symptoms and people are now preferring to recover at home.

But with the increase in the positivity rate, there has also been a parallel increase in the number of cases of home isolation.

Delhi’s COVID-19 tally and death toll due to the disease stood at 18,67,206 and 26,158, respectively, as per official figures on Thursday.

On Monday, the positivity rate stood at 2.7 per cent, the highest in two months. It was 2.87 per cent on February 5.

During the third wave of the pandemic, the number of daily COVID cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic, largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron version of the coronavirus.

The number of home isolation cases stood at 12,312 on February 1. By the end of February, there was a gradual decline in the number of patients under home isolation here.

On February 24, the number of cases in home isolation stood at 1,559, registering a steep fall in the figures. It subsequently fell further, only to register an increase again in April.

