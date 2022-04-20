Covid Graph Moves Up Again In U’khand; Recovery Rate Drops

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 20, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,536 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 50 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,544 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 620 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 571). The state's toll remained static at 7,357 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State rose to 6,015. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 33. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally dropped to 95.90%, much behind the pan-India average of 97.37%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.68% vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.68%, UP’s 0.03%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.33%. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 9 fresh cases, whereas Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, and U S Nagar followed with 8, 8, 7 and 7 respectively. That apart, 5 cases were detected in Almora, 2 Pauri Garhwal, 1 each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.