Covid Death Toll Breaches 4K Mark In U'khand, Tally Rises To 2,56,934









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On May 11, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 2,56,934 on Tuesday as 7,120 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,71,454 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 76,500. The state's toll climbed to 4,014 as 118 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 4,966. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,933. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 66.73%, but it was far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,201 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar and Haridwar followed with 1,152, 813 and 649 respectively. That apart, 586 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 368 Rudraprayag, 329 Pauri Garhwal, 302 Almora, 296 Tehri Garhwal, 165 Pithoragarh, 155 Chamoli, 80 Champawat and 24 in Bageshwar.