Covid Death Toll Breaches 1,500 Mark In U'khand, Surge In Fresh Cases Continues









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On December 30, 2020

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 90,616 on Wednesday as 449 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 82,967 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,963. The state's toll rose to 1,504 as nine more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,182. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 724. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 91.56 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 157 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Pithoragarh and U S Nagar followed with 108, 38, 38 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Almora, 14 Uttarkashi, 11 each in Chamoli and Champawat, 9 Pauri Garhwal and 8 each in Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.

