Covid Crisis In Uttar Pradesh; Man Carries Patient On Shoulder

Gorakhpur: The doctor pronounced the victim dead on being brought to the hospital itself. This shows a lack of medical facility even in a constituency like Gorakhpur which is the constituency of sitting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

We have heard stories coming from across rural areas especially in Uttar Pradesh whether it's a lack of medical facility even an ambulance and a stretcher is not available.

Times Now Aamir reports that this situation is across the state, Western UP which considered to be much more prosperous than the Purvanchal area of Eastern UP. Similar scenes are witnessed across the rural area because health infrastructure in a rural area is not good as we have seen in an urban area. —ANI