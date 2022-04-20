Covid Cases In UP Rise To 5819: Week-Long Home Quarantine For Air Travellers

Lucknow: With 84 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the number of infected people in the state rose to 5819 on Saturday.

As the domestic flights services are set to resume on May 25, the UP government has made week-long home quarantine mandatory for the returnees, while outsiders visiting the state will have to show their return ticket ,or go for a week's quarantine.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 2332 with 3335 recoveries and 152 deaths, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said here.

He said that the state is heading towards achieving the target of 10,000 tests a day and on Friday, the state conducted 8112 samples tests. Besides, there were were 836 poll tests in which 177 were of 10 sample pool and rest were of five sample . Of the total pool , 143 were positive.

In Gorakhpur BRD Medical College , a new Level 3 lab of tests has been set up donated by L&T Company.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for increasing the number of tests to 10,000 daily following daily arrival of around 2 lakh migrants.

Mr Prasad said that migrants have spiked the number of positive cases in the state and during the home to home survey by the Asha workers , 7,44,821 migrants workers in home quarantine were screened of which 844 were found having symptoms of Corona. He said that 2500 private hospitals working with full strength are providing emergency services. The vaccination of the children were also being done at the government and other hospitals. UNI