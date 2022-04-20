COVID Cases In UP Reach 1604, Positive Cases Decreasing, Only Found In Hotspots: Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday claimed that though the count of positive patients had reached 1604, the daily increase has been contained to double figures from three digit earlier.

"There were 94 new cases in the past 24 hours which was earlier in three digits during the past four days ," claimed state Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

The total number of positive cases in the state reached 1604 on Friday in 57 districts, while 206 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital, while 24 people have died. There are presently 1374 active cases in 46 districts of the state.

Mr Prasad said that as per the trend available of the spread of virus in the state, the fresh 94 cases were detected in 13 districts and interestingly of these 80 cases were found in the hotspots zones of five districts of Kanpur, Ferozabad, Saharanpur, Amroha and Moradabad.

With regards the death trend, he said that 21 people died due to other ailment, besides they being of advanced age. The remaining three, though did not have any other ailments, were above 50 years of age.

On the directions of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the officer said that all the Level One COVID hospitals have enough oxygen facilities with each having 15 oxygen cylinders along with other equipment.

Level 2 and Level 3 hospitals have ventilators along with oxygen facilities. Mr Prasad said that several private hospitals will be attached with Level 1 COVID hospitals for asymptotic patients. UNI