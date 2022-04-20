Covid Cases Go Unchecked In U'khand, With 588 Fresh Infections Tally Zooms To 17,865

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 17,865 Friday as 588 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 12,124 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,440. The state's toll rose to 239 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 62. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 349. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 67.86 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 185, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Chamoli, Nainital followed with no less horrifying 120, 72, 58, and 55 respectively. That apart, 26 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 18 Pauri Garhwal, 13 Almora, 12 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, 6 each in Champawat and Uttarkashi and 5 in Rudraprayag.







