Covid Cases Breez Past 97K In U'khand, 1 Fatality Today









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 18, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,005 on Thursday as 41 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,339 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 549. The state's toll rose to 1,684 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,433. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 30. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.22 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 17 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 9, 6 and 6 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Chamoli and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.