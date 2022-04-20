COVID-19: Youth Tests Positive, UP's Fatehpur Out Of Green Zone

Fatehpur: With a COVID-19 positive case being reported, Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur is no longer a green zone, District Magistrate said on Friday.

DM Sanjeev Singh said that a resident of the Naya Purwa village in the Safarganj area of the Bindki tehsil tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a report obtained from the Moti Lal Nehru Medical College.

Mr Singh said that the youth, along with 15 others, had recently returned from Mumbai.

Upon his arrival in the village, he was quarantined in a primary school and his sample was sent to the Moti Lal Nehru Hospital which later confirmed his infection.

The patient has been kept at Nevlapur quarantine centre while his village has been completely sealed and the movement of people has been prohibited.

The DM said that 628 samples had been sent for testing out of which only one has tested positive. UNI