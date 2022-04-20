COVID-19: Youth Tests Positive In UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A youth who returned from Indore was tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, which was previously declared Corona-free, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Seema Agarwal confirmed here on Monday.

The district administration has sealed the area.

Dr Agarwal said that a youth had returned to his home in the Tond Pur village in the Amriya Kotwali area on April 21 from Indore. The health department had sent his sample for testing to Lucknow's KGMU the following day. In the report which arrived late Sunday night, the youth was tested positive for COVID-19. The youth has been kept in the intensive care unit in the quarantine ward made in Bithri Chainpur in Bareilly. Notably, the Pilibhit district had been declared Corona-free last week. UNI



