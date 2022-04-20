COVID-19: Youth Tests Positive In UP's Bareilly

Bareilly: A fresh coronavirus case was reported on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, which was recently declared 'Corona-free.'

Chief Medical Officer Vineet Kumar Shukla said that a patient affected by the novel coronavirus was identified. The youth is a resident of Hajiyapur in the Baradari area of the district.

The youth had gone to the district hospital to fetch medicines after getting sick on Sunday. Upon suspicion, his sample was taken and sent for testing. As per the report obtained from IVRI Bareilly, he tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that the youth is undergoing treatment at SRSM Medical College while his wife and younger brother have been isolated at SRSM Medical College. Alongside, three children of the Corona-affected individual and mother have been isolated in the house at Hajiyapur. Work is underway to sanitise the home and the area. UNI