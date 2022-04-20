COVID-19: Yogi govt announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for UP police personnel

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has announced insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for police personnel in the state in view of COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Awasthi said that the Chief Minister's office will soon release a written order about the same.

He directed people from the media to wear masks and said if any person will not use a mask, they will be stopped.

The Additional Chief Secretary further warned people against sharing fake posts related to COVID-19 on social media.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced to provide additional health insurance of 50 lakh to policemen and sanitation workers.

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare, 305 people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, including 21 cured and discharged and 3 deaths. (ANI)