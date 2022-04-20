COVID-19: WHO concerned as +ive cases approach one million

Geneva: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has voiced deep concern as there has been 'a near exponential growth' in case numbers over the past five weeks, affecting almost every country, territory and area of the world.

"As we enter the fourth month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection", Tedros stated on Wednesday.

Although Africa, Central America and South America have reported relatively lower numbers of cases, Tedros warned that the disease could have "serious social, economic and political consequences" in these regions.

"It is critical that we ensure these countries are well equipped to detect, test, isolate and treat cases, and identify contacts. I am encouraged to see that this is occurring in many countries, despite limited resources", he said.

Meanwhile, 74 countries have responded to the UN health agency's call to participate in a "Solidarity Trial" to compare four promising drugs or drug combinations, which might help treat COVID-19, and save the lives of those worst affected.

More than 200 patients are taking part so far and have been randomly assigned to one of the study tracks. Tedros said "each new patient who joins the trial gets us one step closer to knowing which drugs work".

The trial was announced last Friday and aims to reduce the time needed to generate evidence about which medicines are safe and effective against the new virus.

The UN health agency continues to work with Governments and manufacturers to speed up production of protective equipment, including masks, for health workers on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

Tedros also addressed the growing debate over whether the general public should also wear masks.

"WHO recommends the use of medical masks for people who are sick and those caring for them", he said, adding "however, in these circumstances, masks are only effective when combined with other protective measures".

UNI