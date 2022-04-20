COVID-19: Weekly Markets, Zoo Also Shut Down In Lucknow

Lucknow: All weekly markets in Lucknow have been suspended till March 31 while the Lucknow zoo has also been shut down due to the COVID-19 scare.

This comes a day after the state government ordered closure of multiplexes, cinemas, clubs and gymnasiums in the city in view of Corona virus threat.

This will be for the first time since its inception in 1921 that the Lucknow zoo has been closed for such a long period.

Director, Lucknow zoo, R.K. Singh said: "The zoo will remain closed till March 23 as part of safety measures adopted to contain the spread of Coronavirus."

The zoo used to get around 4000 visitors every day but the footfall has dropped in the past ten days when the first Coronavirus patient tested positive in the state capital. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), on the directives of the district magistrate, has suspended all weekly markets till March 31.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi has asked zonal officers to ensure that the markets are not held in their respective zones.

Weekly markets are held in Nakhas (Sunday), Jankipuram (Tuesday), Mahanagar (Wednesday), Aminabad (Thursday), Sadar (Saturday) and Hussainganj (Saturday).

These markets attract huge crowds, mainly because of the large variety of goods that are reasonably priced.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash has directed officials to visit shopping malls and markets and ask shopkeepers to set up facilities for handwash and sanitization for visitors and employees. He told reporters, "Monitoring and command control room will be set up at the office of the Chief Medical Officer. Two teams comprising one official each of district administration, health department and police will be deployed on 12-hour shifts at the centre which will work round the clock." LMC officials also said the civic body has installed hand sanitizer machines in busy markets including Aminabad, Patrakarpuram, Bhootnath, Kapoorthala, Alambagh and Chinhat. --IANS



