COVID-19: Uttarakhand Starts Rapid Antigen Tests At Interstate Border Check Posts

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand administration has started Rapid Antigen testing for COVID19 at the interstate border check posts for people coming from outside the state in view of reports of rise in cases in some parts of the country.

"We anticipated that the cases of COVID-19 will increase after Diwali and that's why we have increased the Rapid Antigen test at government's cost on the borders so that mixing of infected people with other people in the state can be prevented," Ashish Srivastav, District Magistrate of Dehradun, told reporters.

Uttarakhand reported five deaths and 512 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total count of cases is at 70,205 including 64,939 recoveries, 4,051 active cases, and 1,138 deaths. —ANI