Covid-19: Uttarakhand MP Sanctions Rs 20 Lakh From MPLAD Funds For Vaccine Transportation

Udham Singh Nagar: Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, Udham Singh Nagar MP Ajay Bhatt on Saturday here sanctioned Rs 20 lakh from MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for the purchase of specialised vehicle required for vaccine transportation from district to block level. In a letter to the District Magistrate, the MP said he sanctioned Rs 50 Lakh from MPLAD for prevention and control of coronavirus, and from that Rs 27,90,784 is still remaining with the health department.

"The Health Department also brought to my notice that a vehicle is needed for the transportation of vaccine from the district level to the block level. Therefore, I urge you to used Rs 20 lakh from the residual amount to purchase a "Vaccine Vehicle"," Bhatt said in the letter. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,179 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. —ANI