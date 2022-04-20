COVID-19: Uttarakhand Increases Thermal Screening Of People At Borders

Dehradun: As many states in the country witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand has increased thermal screening for people entering the state.

Speaking to ANI over a call, state Health Director Dr Tripti Bahuguna said: "The COVID-19 situation in the state is under control. The thermal screening of the people has started at various borders. Migrants and other travellers going to Garhwal are being checked in Rishikesh, while those going to Kumaon are being checked in Rudrapur's Tanda and Ramnagar near Udham Singh Nagar."

"The thermal screening is also being done in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Kausani," Bahuguna said.

However, the state is focusing more on those coming from Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujrat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, he added.

Meanwhile, the state reported 177 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,339, according to Union Health Ministry Bulletin today.

As many as 96,467 patients have been recovered from the virus so far with 79 people discharged in the last 24v hours today.

India reported 62,714 new COVID-19 cases, 28,739 discharges and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The cumulative cases reached 1,19,71,624 including 1,13,23,762 recoveries, 4,86,310 active infections. The death toll reached 1,61,552. —ANI