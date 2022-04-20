COVID-19: Uttarakhand Government Allows Curfew To Be Imposed In 13 Districts

Dehradun: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government on Monday permitted the District Magistrates (DM) of all 13 districts of the state to impose curfew (not lockdown), if necessary, in their neighbourhoods to contain the spread of the infection.

"The government has given the right to impose curfew power to District Magistrates as per the requirement in their districts for the prevention of corona, however, they are not allowed to impose lockdown," Om Prakash, Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand said on Monday while issuing the guidelines.

Speaking to ANI he said, "Those coming from other states to Uttarakhand have to get registered and thermal screening of the passengers will be done at the state borders, check posts, railway stations, airports, according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). —ANI