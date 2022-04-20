COVID-19: Uttarakhand BJP office to remain closed till Sept 6

Dehradun: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office shall remain closed due to COVID-19 till September 6, informed State media chief, Dr Devendra Bhasin, on Thursday.

The BJP state office has been closed as a preventive measure and for sanitisation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party's media in-charge for the state, Devendra Bhasin, said that earlier it had been planned to keep the office closed till September 2, but now it will remain closed till September 6.

"The BJP state office will now be closed till Sunday, September 6, to prevent corona infection, which is closed since August 30 in view of the corona infection, which was to open on September 3," said Bhasin.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has 6,442 active coronavirus cases. While there are 14,501 cured/discharged/recovered cases the death toll is 291. —ANI