COVID-19: Usain Bolt emphasises on need to maintain social distancing

London: With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, leaders and eminent personalities across the globe have called for social distancing and staying indoors and the legendary Usain Bolt has given his own spin to the directive by posting a picture of him winning an Olympic sprint way ahead of his competitors.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the picture from the finishing line and wrote: "Social Distancing #HappyEaster."

Sportspersons across the globe have called for people to stay indoors as we fight the pandemic that has taken lives all over the world. In fact, PM Narendra Modi recently spoke to sports personalities in India and asked them to keep spreading awareness as the country fights the outbreak.

"As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19," Kohli had tweeted after the announcement of the lockdown till April 14. It has now been extended till May 3.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had also urged all to stay at home and said that citizens across the world should listen to what their government says.

"Let''s fight this together .. we will get over this. Be sensible and do not try things. Listen to what the state government says," he had said in a video tweet.

