COVID-19: US records nearly 2000 deaths second day in row

Washington: Nearly 2,000 deaths caused by novel coronavirus were recorded in the United States for second day in a row on Thursday.

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University, the total number of deaths in US now stands at 14739. A total of 1973 people have lost their lives in past 24 hours, slightly higher than Wednesday's toll of 1,939.

US has now surpassed Spain and is behind Italy in the total number of deaths by the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 4,29,052 the highest number of infections in any country.

The data also read that a total of 23,707 people have so far recovered from the deadly virus.

UNI