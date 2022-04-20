COVID-19: US crosses 10 lakh mark, registers more than 58,000 deaths

Washington: The global epidemic coronavirus on Wednesday caused more than 10,00,000 cases of infection in the United States and more than 58,000 have died due to its infection so far.

According to the latest data released by John Hopkins University's Center for Science and Engineering (CSSE), the death toll stands at 58348, while 10,12,399 were infected.

The data states that more than 10,00,000 people have fully recovered also.

America's New York and New Jersey provinces were the worst affected areas. In New York alone, nearly 3,00,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, while more than 22,000 people have died.

The data further states that more than 1,00,000 cases of the infection have been reported in New Jersey so far while more than 6,000 people have died from this epidemic.

Massachusetts, Illinois, California and Pennsylvania were the provinces where more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far, the CSSE added.

UNI