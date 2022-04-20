COVID-19: UP Reports 81 New Cases, Number Of Tests Surpasses 3 Crore

Lucknow: Eighty-one fresh cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths due to it were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the infection tally to 6,02,490 and the death toll to 8,709, a senior official said.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct over three crore COVID-19 tests, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

"In the past 24 hours, 81 fresh cases were reported in the state while 181 patients were discharged. The total number of active cases in the state is now 2,587 while 5,91,194 people have been treated and discharged," he said.

Vaccination of frontline workers is also going on in the state and till now over 10 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Prasad said.

UP is the first state in the country to vaccinate over 10 lakh people, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.12 per cent, he said, adding 692 of the total active cases are in home isolation, 211 at private hospitals and the remaining are undergoing free treatment at government hospitals. On Wednesday, over 1.23 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 and so far the state has conducted over three crore tests, Prasad said. —PTI