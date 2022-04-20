COVID-19: UP Reports 4,095 New Cases

Lucknow: With 4,095 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh reached 4,03,101 on Thursday.

As many as 4,444 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours during which 4,095 fresh cases were reported , Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of active cases has come down to 50,378 while the total number of those getting discharged from hospitals has reached 3,46,859, he said, adding that the recovery rate of the state stands at 86.04 per cent. Till now a total of 5,864 people have succumbed to the disease, he said .

The official pointed out that there was a fall of almost 26 per cent in the number of active cases in the last two weeks.

On Wednesday, over 1.64 lakh tests were done taking the total number of tests performed in the state to over 1.02 crores, he said.

At present, there are 24,135 patients in home isolation, 3,634 in private hospitals and 109 others in semi paid facilities , he added. —PTI