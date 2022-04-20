COVID-19: UP Reports 2,049 New Cases, 18 Deaths

Lucknow: With 2,049 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh rose to 4,76,034 on Wednesday while the death toll due to the disease reached 6,958 as 18 more people succumbed to the virus.

"In the last 24 hours, 2,049 fresh cases were detected while 2,742 people were discharged. The number of active cases in the state is 25,487 while 4,43,589 patients have been treated and discharged. The death toll due to the disease has reached 6,958 with 18 fresh deaths," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The total number of cases has reached 4,76,034 and the recovery rate of the state is 93.18 per cent, he said. "The number of active cases has come down by 63 per cent since Sep 17 when the state had its peak of over 68 thousand cases," the officer said.

Of the 18 deaths, two each were reported from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Hardoi and Sonbhadra besides other districts, a health bulletin issued here said. As far as fresh cases are concerned, maximum 294 were reported from Lucknow, 157 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 133 from Lakhimpur Kheri, 116 from Meerut, 91 from Ghaziabd, it added.

Since the outbreak of pandemic, 872 were reported from Lucknow, 728 from Kanpur, 322 from Allahabad, 318 from Meerut, it said.

A total of 1,54,450 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to more than 1.44 crore.

With a view to ensure that their is no second wave of COVID-19 in winters, the state government will be launching a targeted sampling campaign from October 29 to November 12 in which samples of those who are at risk will be taken.

"On different days, random samples of auto rickshaw and tempo drivers, those employed at beauty parlours, sweet shops, restaurants, religious places, malls/electronic shops will be taken. It will help in identifying those having infection and prevent others from contracting the virus," he said. —PTI