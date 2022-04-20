    Menu
    States & UTs

    COVID-19: UP Police Penalise People Not Wearing Masks In Meerut

    April20/ 2022


    Meerut: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, UP Police penalised people who were found to be not wearing masks on September 28 in Meerut. Buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) were also checked, to look for violators. Meanwhile, the total number of active coronavirus cases in UP stands at 55,603. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in