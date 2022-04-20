COVID-19: UP govt to provide free ration to poor, Rs 1000 for daily wage labourers

Lucknow: In its fight against the pandemic coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced to provide one month free food grains to poor ration card holders along with Rs 1,000 as compensation to Daily wage workers who have been affected due to the outbreak of deadly virus.

The UP government has also announced to close down the metros, government and city buses in the state on Sunday during the 'Janata curfew' while appealing to the people to remain indoor as all the malls, cinema halls and other business establishments would be closed.

Most of the business establishments, temples, educational institutions, have been closed till the end of this month while the government offices are working with minimum strength.

