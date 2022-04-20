COVID-19: UP govt orders closure of all educational institutions till Mar 22

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday ordered to shut all educational institutions till March 22, as a precaution to fight the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"There is nothing to be panic as the state is well prepared to counter this deadly virus one and a half month back and only awareness among the masses is required to prevent the spread of the virus," he said while quoting that 'prevention is the best cure'.

Addressing a press conference here today after holding a high level meeting to discuss about the preparation in the state to counter the Coronavirus, the CM categorically stated that the 'Epidemic Act' has not been enforced in the state but its power has been delegated to the state departments and notification would be issued soon.

He also announced that as a precautionary measure all educational institutions have been closed till March 22 but in the schools or colleges where examinations are underway will continue. He said that the examinations of the primary government schools slated to commence from next week will be postponed.

—UNI