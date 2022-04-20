COVID-19: UP CM Directs Senior Officers To Take Stock Of Medical Facilities In Four Districts

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the senior officials of the state to take stock of medical facilities regarding coronavirus treatment in Kanpur and Jhansi on Saturday and in Prayagraj and Mirzapur on Sunday.

According to a statement by Uttar Pradesh government, the Chief Minister directed the State's Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary to review medical facilities in Mandals (divisions) of Kanpur and Jhansi today and in Prayagraj and Mirzapur tomorrow.

The Chief Minister directed that the action plan should be prepared on the points directed at the review meeting and the same should be implemented by the Mandalayukta concerned in his/her Mandals.

Nodal officers posted in these divisions will have five days camp in the district under their charge and implement these arrangements effectively. The system of providing employment to workers should be effectively implemented, the Chief Minister directed.

The Chief Minister directed to increase the number of tests by RTPCR and Rapid Antigen Tests and to take 1 lakh tests per day by July 27.

He said, during the last four months, the work of distribution of food grains has been done in a transparent manner, in the next stages also the food distribution work should be done in a better way.

All possible help and relief should be provided to the flood-affected people, the Chief Minister added. —ANI