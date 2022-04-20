COVID-19: UP CM asks officials to scale up testing in containment zones

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed on the need to increase coronavirus testing in containment zones.

In a meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, Adityanath said efforts should be made to ensure that all those living in containment zones are tested for COVID-19 to achieve the aim of setting up such zones.

He said contact tracing is crucial in fighting the pandemic and follow-up should be done properly as it helps in checking the spread of the infection.

The chief minister directed the officials to deploy more doctors at COVID hospitals besides increasing the bed capacity in medical facilities in Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Adityanath asked them to set up a COVID care centre in Lucknow Cancer Institute. PTI