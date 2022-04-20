COVID-19: UK PM moved out of intensive care

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of intensive care but he would remain in the hospital, Downing Street said on Thursday.

"He has been moved this evening (Thursday) from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," No 10 spokesperson said.

Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital here on Sunday.

The PM, who was tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago, was moved to intensive care on Monday.

According to Downing Street, he received "standard oxygen treatment" in intensive care and was not put on the ventilator.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the news.

"Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris," Mr Trump tweeted.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would continue to deputise for the PM. Speaking to reporters, Mr Raab admitted that he had not spoken to Mr Johnson since the PM was admitted to the hospital. He insisted the government would continue to function smoothly.

