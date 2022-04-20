Covid-19: U'khand Logs Uneasy Spike Of 2,160 Fresh Cases, 24 Fatalities









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 5:00 PM On April 19, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,26,193 on Monday as 2,160 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,02,899 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 18,864. The state's toll rose to 1,892 as 24 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 2,538. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 532. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep decline and settled at 81.54 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 649 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 461, 322 and 224 respectively. That apart, 142 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 114 Pauri Garhwal, 89 Uttarkashi, 79 Almora, 32 Rudraprayag, 22 Chamoli, 15 Champawat, 7 Bageshwar and 4 in Pithoragarh.

