COVID-19: U'khand Govt Begins Distributing Financial Aid To Hotel Industry Workers

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday informed that the state government has started giving Rs 2,000 to employees of hotels, restaurants and homestays registered with the tourism department. It will be distributed for five months through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)."This comes under the Covid relief package announced in the tourism sector," CMO said.As per the release, permissible assistance is being transferred by the tourism department to the accounts of the employees whose names are uploaded by the respective hotels, restaurants and homestays on the tourism department's portal.According to the information received, till August 31, an amount of Rs 3,66,37,580 has been transferred to the accounts of 9398 people in the state, CMO said. These include hotels registered in Dehradun district 1333, Uttarkashi 552, Haridwar 472, Tehri 1142, Pauli 328, Rudraprayag 681, Almora 446, Bageshwar 230, Pithoragarh 1084, Champawat 71, Nainital 2075, Udham Singh Nagar 403 and 581 tourism in Chamoli district, People associated with restaurants and homestays are included, read a release from CMO. —ANI