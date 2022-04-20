COVID-19: U'khand govt approves Rs 578.34 lakh for oxygen supply pipeline

Dehradun: Under India's COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Financial Package, the Uttarakhand government has allocated Rs 578.34 lakh for the construction of oxygen supply pipeline in 13 district and sub-district hospitals of the state.

"A total amount of Rs 578.34 lakh has been approved for construction of oxygen supply pipeline in 13 district hospitals/sub-district hospitals," the state government said in a statement.

Yugal Kishore Pant, the Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM), shared the details of the amount distributed to the various district hospitals.

Rs 30.29 lakh to District Hospital Gopeshwar, Chamoli, Rs 36.89 lakh to District Hospital Almora, Rs 94.17 lakh to District Hospital Rudrapur Udham Singh Nagar, Rs 34.49 lakh BD Pandey District Hospital Nainital, Rs 76.44 lakh to NHM Shri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Madhvashram Government District Hospital in Koteshwar Rudraprayag, Rs 22.83 lakh to District Hospital Bageshwar, Rs 53.07 lakh to Government Base Hospital Haldwani, Rs 51.77 lakh to District Hospital Uttarkashi, Rs 15 lakh to District Hospital Haridwar, Rs 30 lakh to District Hospital Pithoragarh, Rs 41.60 lakh to District Hospital Champawat, Rs 58.73 lakh to Base Hospital Kotdwar and Rs 32.26 lakh has been approved for District Hospital Pauri.

These funds have been provided by the World Bank, he further said. (ANI)