COVID-19: U'khand CM Aims To Vaccinate 100% Population By December 15

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the state is aiming to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination with both doses by December 15."Around 92 per cent of the population has been inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Further, we are aiming to inoculate 100 per cent population with the first vaccine dose by the end of September and with the second dose by December 15," Dhami told ANI. Uttarakhand had set the target of administering two lakh people with covid-19 vaccinations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. Dhami said, "We have achieved 50 per cent of our target till 2 pm today, and will be achieving 100 per cent by the end of the day." With the continuous decline in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the state chief minister also said that they have already started preparations to resume Char Dham Yatra in the state now, which was banned by the Supreme Court earlier. —ANI