Covid-19: Trump mulling re-opening large areas for business on Easter

New York: Very large sections of the US could be open for business again by Easter next month based on expert advice US President Donald Trump has said as the country faces an economic crisis and massive layoffs.

"My first priority is always the health and safety of the American people, and we want everyone to understand that we are continuing to evaluate the data," he said at his news briefing on Tuesday.

Ultimately state governors and local officials will determine if the restrictions like the Stay-at-Home orders imposed on 17 states will continue and for how long.

The other states accounting for half the US population do not mandate such stringent measures because the Trump administration has only issued guidelines for stopping COVID-19 from spreading, and not orders.

The main point in the guidelines is asking people to keep distance from each other and that has led to the closure of businesses and educational institutions in the states following them.

The guidelines are set to expire next week.

Trump said he chose Easter, which falls on April 12, as the possible day to loosen the stringent guidelines that restrict crowds to prevent contagion because it is "a beautiful time."