COVID-19: Total number of infections reach 317

Lucknow: The total number of positive Novel Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh touched 317 on Tuesday, after nine more cases were found on Monday night.

On Monday evening, total number of infections reported was 308, including 165 from Tablighi Jamaat. Sources here on Tuesday said that of the 317 cases in the state, 35 were those, who attended the religious congregation, organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz Nimazuddin. Now, that figure has risen up to 179.

Officials here said that now, 37 districts in the state have 75 Noval Coronavirus patients, including a few districts, which have registered infection only in Tablighi Jamaat people.

In Hapur, all three patients are from the Jamaat. Similar was the case in Ghazipur (5), Saharanpur(17), Banda (2) and Maharajganj (6).

In Agra, of the total 52 patients, 32 are from Jamaat; in Lucknow, 12 out of 22 are of the Jamaat, while in Ghaziabad, 14 out of 23 are of Jamaat and in Kanpur, seven out of the total eight are of the Jamaat.

UNI