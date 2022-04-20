COVID-19: Three More Booked In U'khand For Hiding Travel Histories

Dehradun: Three persons were booked on Thursday in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand for allegedly hiding their travel histories from administration despite repeated warnings, police said. People with history of travel abroad have been advised to remain under mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to coronavirus, irrespective of whether they show any symptoms of the infection.

They were booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) for hiding their travel histories to avoid coronavirus test and thus risking their own lives and those of others around them, Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said. With this, the number of people booked for hiding their travel histories from the administration in Uttarakhand has risen to five, Kumar said.

Two others, both of them who are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event, were booked on April 7 under the same section for ignoring appeals by the administration to voluntarily report to authorities.

A tab is being kept with the help of drones on people secretly making their entry into the state from outside through forests, he said. Sixty-nine cases were registered on Thursday and 257 people arrested for violating the COVID-19 lockdown. A total of 4,962 people accused in 1,155 cases of lockdown violation have been arrested in the state so far. PTI