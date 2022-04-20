Covid-19: Telangana Congress launches free of cost ambulance service

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Telangana Congress on Sunday launched a free ambulance service from Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad for the benefit of the poor and needy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of three ambulances have been put into service from Gandhi Bhawan.



Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, Uttam Kumar speaking to ANI said, "To serve the people and families that have been affected due to Corona, ambulance service has been inaugurated today wherein 3 ambulances have been put into service to help Covid-affected people and their family members reach hospitals in time or from hospital to reach home."

He further said AICC president Sonia Gandhi and the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi have taken the initiative. He said that the ambulance service is free of cost and is available all 24 hours. He said that any patient or a family member who is in need of an ambulance service can contact 24601254.

He further mentioned that the Congress party has been organising various other programs too like plasma donations, oxygen supply and medicine supply and have been arranging Covid beds for the needy. He said that all the Telangana Congress leaders are working on various Covid relief works.

Jagga Reddy, MLA, Telangana Congress, speaking to ANI on the occasion said, "These ambulance services are available to people who are in the range of 50 kilometres from Hyderabad."

He further said that when ever people are in need, they can call the Covid Control Room that has been set up here in Gandhi Bhawan. Tye complete service is free of Cost.

He said that the responsibility of this service is taken up by him and he arranges ambulances. (ANI)