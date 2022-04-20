Covid-19: Tata Power supplies 1.20 lakh face masks under Dhaaga initiative

New Delhi: Tata Power on Wednesday said it has manufactured and supplied over 1.20 lakh masks to Maharashtra and Jharkhand to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The masks have been distributed free of cost under its Dhaaga initiative, Tata Power said in a statement.

"As part of our social commitment, the women SHGs associated with Dhaaga Initiative have responded immediately by making homemade cloth masks as per the government norms and making it available to vulnerable and migrant population. Dhaaga initiative of Tata Power has successfully supplied more than 1,20,000 face masks in Maharashtra and Jharkhand," it said. PTI