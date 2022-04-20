Covid-19: Synairgen Announces Positive Results From Clinical Trial

London: UK-based Synairgen on Monday announced positive results from a clinical trial of SNG001, which helped reduce the risk of developing severe diseases in hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

The treatment from Southampton-based Synairgen uses a protein called interferon beta which the body produces when it gets a viral infection, the BBC reported. The protein is inhaled directly into the lungs of patients with Covid-19 virus, using a nebuliser, in the hope that it will stimulate an immune response.

"We are all delighted with the trial results announced today, which showed that SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients who progressed from 'requiring oxygen' to 'requiring ventilation'," Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen, said in a statement.

According to the company. the trials also showed that patients who received SNG001 were at least twice as likely to recover to the point where their everyday activities were not compromised through having been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The research team conducted the double-blind trial which involved 101 volunteers from nine. specialists sites in the UK during the period March 30 to May 27 this year.The results showed the treatment cut the odds of a Covid-19 patient in hospital developing severe disease – such as requiring ventilation – by 79 per cent. In addition, SNG001 has significantly reduced breathlessness, one of the main symptoms of severe Covid-19, the company claimed.

"This assessment of SNG001 could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients," Marsden said. "Our efforts are now focused on working with the regulators and other key groups to progress this potential Covid-19 treatment as rapidly as possible," he said.

