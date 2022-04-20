COVID-19: Stranded in the UK, Mahika Sharma is 'lonely and caged'

London: Actress Mahika Sharma is stuck in the United Kingdom owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has prompted nationwide lockdowns all over the world. Far away from family and friends, the actress has been in self-quarantine all alone in the city.

"Even if India is in a 21-day lockdown, the air and the environment in the country pamper everyone of us. It feels good to be surrounded by your own people. It keeps you relaxed and boosts energy. However, in a foreign country, it is extremely disturbing. You feel very weird and uncomfortable," Mahika said, opening up on how she is coping up all alone in an alien country in the time of crisis.

"I feel awkward about returning to India because people will not like coming close to me. They will think I''m carrying the virus. I''m not able to understand what is happening all around and I feel badly stuck. I feel lonely and caged," added the actress, best known for her roles in TV shows like "FIR" and "Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar".

Mahika further revealed her biggest problem about staying all by herself in London. "I''m really fond of Indian food but here I need to rely on salads, fruits, and juices, and I''m badly missing home food," she said.

The former Miss Teen Northeast added: "These days are a nightmare and it is not a good feeling. I''m sacred. However, I am healthy, although reading and listening about the virus constantly is disturbing me."

Mahika said she is observing her Navratras to ward off her fears and spends time worshipping Goddess Durga. "I''m chanting mantras and shlokas, and offering prayers from the Internet in the hope that things will change soon," she said.

--IANS