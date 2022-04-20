Covid-19: Seven More Fresh Cases In Distt Bijnor, Tally Touches 95

Bijnor: With seven more Corona Positive reports in the district, the total number of Corona infected patients has touched the tally of 95, official sources said here on Friday evening.

According to the CMO, Dr V K Yadav, the medical department received 125 test reports on Friday in which 7 reports of migrated labourers who just returned from Mumbai have been found corona infected. Of these seven new patients, two children are also included. All these patients belong to Kotkadar and Baghala villages of Nagina Tehsil and were quarantined in new shelter homes.The 5 patients belong to the same village, Baghala and two from Kotkadar. He further said that all the new infected persons have been referred to Covid-19 hospital, Moradabad for intensive treatment. According to official sources, the total number of Corona Patients in the distt is 95 while 47 have won the battle against Corona Epidemic and have been discharged from different hospitals.Two patients including a doctor and a woman had died a few days ago during the ongoing treatment. Now the active Corona Patients undergoing treatment are only 46 in the district, Bijnor.